6508 Dynamite Dr

Stunning Beazer Home in the master planned community of The Grove at Craig Ranch. Soaring ceilings and beautiful wood floors welcome you into the home. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double ovens, quartz countertops and oversized kitchen island. Huge living area just off the kitchen with decorative gas fireplace. Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. Upstairs includes a loft and media room perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms downstairs, large yard and covered porch. ** pets case by case ** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet ** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing