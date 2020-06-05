All apartments in McKinney
Location

6508 Dynamite Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Stunning Beazer Home in the master planned community of The Grove at Craig Ranch. Soaring ceilings and beautiful wood floors welcome you into the home. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double ovens, quartz countertops and oversized kitchen island. Huge living area just off the kitchen with decorative gas fireplace. Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. Upstairs includes a loft and media room perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms downstairs, large yard and covered porch. ** pets case by case ** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet ** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Dynamite Dr have any available units?
6508 Dynamite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Dynamite Dr have?
Some of 6508 Dynamite Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Dynamite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Dynamite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Dynamite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Dynamite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Dynamite Dr offer parking?
No, 6508 Dynamite Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6508 Dynamite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Dynamite Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Dynamite Dr have a pool?
No, 6508 Dynamite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Dynamite Dr have accessible units?
No, 6508 Dynamite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Dynamite Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Dynamite Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

