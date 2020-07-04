All apartments in McKinney
Location

6417 Calloway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
Fantastic house with great floor plan in McKinney. 4 beds & 3.5 bath. No carpet. Fresh paint. Beautiful tile & laminate wood floor throughout. Separated living and dining room. 18 feet ceiling in family room. Kitchen features granite counter top. Downstairs master bedroom has its own access to the back yard. Master bath features marble garden tub and separated shower. Three bed rooms, game room and 2 full baths upstairs, including Jack and Jill bath. House has two pie shaped back yard. Perfect for kids and pets playing and running. Long drive way is ideal for boat parking. Great privacy with no neighbor behind the house. Near 121 and 75. Convenient shopping. Great school. Community has multiple pools. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Calloway Drive have any available units?
6417 Calloway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 Calloway Drive have?
Some of 6417 Calloway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 Calloway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Calloway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Calloway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6417 Calloway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6417 Calloway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6417 Calloway Drive offers parking.
Does 6417 Calloway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 Calloway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Calloway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6417 Calloway Drive has a pool.
Does 6417 Calloway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6417 Calloway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Calloway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6417 Calloway Drive has units with dishwashers.

