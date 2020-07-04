6417 Calloway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool

Fantastic house with great floor plan in McKinney. 4 beds & 3.5 bath. No carpet. Fresh paint. Beautiful tile & laminate wood floor throughout. Separated living and dining room. 18 feet ceiling in family room. Kitchen features granite counter top. Downstairs master bedroom has its own access to the back yard. Master bath features marble garden tub and separated shower. Three bed rooms, game room and 2 full baths upstairs, including Jack and Jill bath. House has two pie shaped back yard. Perfect for kids and pets playing and running. Long drive way is ideal for boat parking. Great privacy with no neighbor behind the house. Near 121 and 75. Convenient shopping. Great school. Community has multiple pools. Must see!