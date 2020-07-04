6400 Brownstone Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Frisco ISD! Minutes away from 121, U.S. 75 and close to Allen outlet shopping mall, Allen ice skating center, dining, and entertainment. Beautiful One story with 4-2-2 bedrooms with wide open floor plan. Master bedroom, living room, and kitchen look out to swimming pool. Security Ring cameras install around a house with 24 hrs access to mobile phones. A house has a refrigerator, new carpet and new paint. An oversized heated spa and heated swimming pool with outdoor furnitures and swimming safety gate. Walking distance to elementary school and park. TREC application, credit check, copy of driver license, and proof of income. none refundable application fees $60 (NO PET PLEASE)