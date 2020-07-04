All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6400 Brownstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6400 Brownstone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6400 Brownstone Drive

6400 Brownstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6400 Brownstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Frisco ISD! Minutes away from 121, U.S. 75 and close to Allen outlet shopping mall, Allen ice skating center, dining, and entertainment. Beautiful One story with 4-2-2 bedrooms with wide open floor plan. Master bedroom, living room, and kitchen look out to swimming pool. Security Ring cameras install around a house with 24 hrs access to mobile phones. A house has a refrigerator, new carpet and new paint. An oversized heated spa and heated swimming pool with outdoor furnitures and swimming safety gate. Walking distance to elementary school and park. TREC application, credit check, copy of driver license, and proof of income. none refundable application fees $60 (NO PET PLEASE)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Brownstone Drive have any available units?
6400 Brownstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Brownstone Drive have?
Some of 6400 Brownstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Brownstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Brownstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Brownstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Brownstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6400 Brownstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Brownstone Drive offers parking.
Does 6400 Brownstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Brownstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Brownstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6400 Brownstone Drive has a pool.
Does 6400 Brownstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6400 Brownstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Brownstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Brownstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center