Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6341 Fortuna Lane

6341 Fortuna Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6341 Fortuna Ln, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
You will enjoy the experience of living in this brand new luxury home. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths with plenty of family space. Open concept kitchen has 42-inch custom cabinets, granite c-tops, and stainless steel appliances all brand new. Large Master Bedroom enjoys dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub with an oversized walking closet. Additional game room on 2nd floor. You also save a lot of money on utility bills by energy efficient features includes radiant barrier, dual pane LoE windows, and tankless water heater. Conveniently located near 121 and 75 with Frisco ISD. Be the first one to live in. Best price in the neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Fortuna Lane have any available units?
6341 Fortuna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 Fortuna Lane have?
Some of 6341 Fortuna Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 Fortuna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Fortuna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Fortuna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6341 Fortuna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6341 Fortuna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6341 Fortuna Lane offers parking.
Does 6341 Fortuna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 Fortuna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Fortuna Lane have a pool?
No, 6341 Fortuna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Fortuna Lane have accessible units?
No, 6341 Fortuna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Fortuna Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 Fortuna Lane has units with dishwashers.

