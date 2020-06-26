6341 Fortuna Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

You will enjoy the experience of living in this brand new luxury home. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths with plenty of family space. Open concept kitchen has 42-inch custom cabinets, granite c-tops, and stainless steel appliances all brand new. Large Master Bedroom enjoys dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub with an oversized walking closet. Additional game room on 2nd floor. You also save a lot of money on utility bills by energy efficient features includes radiant barrier, dual pane LoE windows, and tankless water heater. Conveniently located near 121 and 75 with Frisco ISD. Be the first one to live in. Best price in the neighborhood