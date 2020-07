Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

A wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, that backs to a greenbelt. Kitchen with skylight opens to dining and living areas. Split floor plan, with second living area that could be used as a formal dining, office or game room. The house is clean, well lighted and updated including laminate wood floor, light fixtures and epoxy garage floor coating. Located minutes from Historic Downtown McKinney, Hwy 75 & 121, shopping and dining. Zoned to sought after McKinneyISD.