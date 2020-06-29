All apartments in McKinney
6205 Millie Way

6205 Millie Way · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Millie Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
volleyball court
2016 built home to LEASE in Allen ISD in Spicewood Craig Ranch, entire wood flooring with Wet Bar. Access to 75 and 121 within a mile. Enjoy your own sunset on a contemporary open floor plan with upgraded interiors like Quartz counter tops, upgraded guest bath and kitchen. Guest bedroom on the first floor. Master bedroom and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Easily accessible neighborhood park, green area right in front of the house and community pool across the street. Close proximity to the Allen ISD schools and numerous green spaces, running, biking trails, volleyball courts, gyms and other fun sports and activities are all available close by in Craig Ranch golf course and Beach at Craig Ranch. Security Camera.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Millie Way have any available units?
6205 Millie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Millie Way have?
Some of 6205 Millie Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Millie Way currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Millie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Millie Way pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Millie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6205 Millie Way offer parking?
No, 6205 Millie Way does not offer parking.
Does 6205 Millie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Millie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Millie Way have a pool?
Yes, 6205 Millie Way has a pool.
Does 6205 Millie Way have accessible units?
No, 6205 Millie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Millie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Millie Way has units with dishwashers.

