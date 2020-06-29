6205 Millie Way

Amenities

2016 built home to LEASE in Allen ISD in Spicewood Craig Ranch, entire wood flooring with Wet Bar. Access to 75 and 121 within a mile. Enjoy your own sunset on a contemporary open floor plan with upgraded interiors like Quartz counter tops, upgraded guest bath and kitchen. Guest bedroom on the first floor. Master bedroom and 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Easily accessible neighborhood park, green area right in front of the house and community pool across the street. Close proximity to the Allen ISD schools and numerous green spaces, running, biking trails, volleyball courts, gyms and other fun sports and activities are all available close by in Craig Ranch golf course and Beach at Craig Ranch. Security Camera.