All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6201 Mickelson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6201 Mickelson Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

6201 Mickelson Way

6201 Mickelson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6201 Mickelson Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
(Available from June 1st) Perfect location and outstanding Frisco ISD. Customized Landon home built 2015. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with the spacious master downstairs, a game room, dining and office with built in hideaway bed. Opened kitchen overlooking the living room. Beautiful spiral staircase takes you to an open game room with divided bedrooms for privacy. Flagstone patio outside to relax and wind down after a long day. Beautiful granites & wood floors make this elegant home a masterpiece. Water softener included. Smart Connected Home! Smart Thermo, Garage Door control & Lighting Controls. Easy showing, easy apply, don't miss out this adorable home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Mickelson Way have any available units?
6201 Mickelson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Mickelson Way have?
Some of 6201 Mickelson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Mickelson Way currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Mickelson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Mickelson Way pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Mickelson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6201 Mickelson Way offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Mickelson Way offers parking.
Does 6201 Mickelson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Mickelson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Mickelson Way have a pool?
No, 6201 Mickelson Way does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Mickelson Way have accessible units?
No, 6201 Mickelson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Mickelson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Mickelson Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center