6201 Mickelson Way

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

(Available from June 1st) Perfect location and outstanding Frisco ISD. Customized Landon home built 2015. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms with the spacious master downstairs, a game room, dining and office with built in hideaway bed. Opened kitchen overlooking the living room. Beautiful spiral staircase takes you to an open game room with divided bedrooms for privacy. Flagstone patio outside to relax and wind down after a long day. Beautiful granites & wood floors make this elegant home a masterpiece. Water softener included. Smart Connected Home! Smart Thermo, Garage Door control & Lighting Controls. Easy showing, easy apply, don't miss out this adorable home.