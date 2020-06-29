All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard

6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 baths and sits in the heart of McKinney. Entertain your friends and family in a formal lining and dining room. Gather in the open concept kitchen, breakfast and living area with a gas fireplace and several large windows that allow tons of natural light. Prepare meals in the cheery, kitchen boasting lots of counter space, island and breakfast bar. The master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and nice sized closets. The back yard has a large patio to grill on and enjoy the outdoors. Get ready for a home that you will fall in love with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center