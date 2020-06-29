6200 Pine Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

This beautiful home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 baths and sits in the heart of McKinney. Entertain your friends and family in a formal lining and dining room. Gather in the open concept kitchen, breakfast and living area with a gas fireplace and several large windows that allow tons of natural light. Prepare meals in the cheery, kitchen boasting lots of counter space, island and breakfast bar. The master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and nice sized closets. The back yard has a large patio to grill on and enjoy the outdoors. Get ready for a home that you will fall in love with!