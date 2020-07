Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

RARE PRICE for lease property West of 75 and south of 380 in the quiet North Brook subdivision. MOVE IN TODAY!

Open floor plan with laminate floors, no carpet. Rear entry 2 car garage. HUGE BACKYARD and patio. Recently installed modern HVAC! Nature lovers dream, PARK AND AMENITIES AT THE END OF THE STREET, soccer field, play ground, hike and bike trails, etc. Quiet, friendly, peaceful place to live! Cobbel Agency for fill in application.