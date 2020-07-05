618 Fenet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Craftsman style home located not far from Historic Downtown McKinney is a must see! Only 6 years new and just filled with character, including a cozy front porch for those relaxing evenings! The home features 3 bdrms and 2 baths plus a roomy 2 car garage. Radiant barrier and smart sprinkler system make this home very energy efficient; you will love your monthly utility bills! Open concept living rm and kitchen includes an island, ceramic tile, plenty of counter space & storage. Neutral paint color throughout gives the home a nice flow. Large backyard is private and fully fenced. WE HAVE RECEIVED MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS ON THIS PROPERTY.

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED LEASE CRITERIA & APP. NO PETS OVER 25 LBS.