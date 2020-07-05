All apartments in McKinney
618 Fenet Street
618 Fenet Street

618 Fenet Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 Fenet Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Lewisville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Craftsman style home located not far from Historic Downtown McKinney is a must see! Only 6 years new and just filled with character, including a cozy front porch for those relaxing evenings! The home features 3 bdrms and 2 baths plus a roomy 2 car garage. Radiant barrier and smart sprinkler system make this home very energy efficient; you will love your monthly utility bills! Open concept living rm and kitchen includes an island, ceramic tile, plenty of counter space & storage. Neutral paint color throughout gives the home a nice flow. Large backyard is private and fully fenced. WE HAVE RECEIVED MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS ON THIS PROPERTY.
PLEASE SEE ATTACHED LEASE CRITERIA & APP. NO PETS OVER 25 LBS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Fenet Street have any available units?
618 Fenet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Fenet Street have?
Some of 618 Fenet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Fenet Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 Fenet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Fenet Street pet-friendly?
No, 618 Fenet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 618 Fenet Street offer parking?
Yes, 618 Fenet Street offers parking.
Does 618 Fenet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Fenet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Fenet Street have a pool?
No, 618 Fenet Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 Fenet Street have accessible units?
No, 618 Fenet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Fenet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Fenet Street has units with dishwashers.

