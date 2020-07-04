All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:07 AM

6150 Alma Rd

6150 North Alma Road · No Longer Available
Location

6150 North Alma Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
NO BREED RESTRICTIONS!
Modern finishes, top notch. uncountable amenities!
4 pools, with Palm Trees! 4 Wellness centers, Elevators, Parking Garage, On Site Convenience store! Beer Garden, Food Trucks come in every few days.
Community events going on all the time.Easy access to 121!
Studios start at 800 !! Phase 4 new studios start at 915!

1 bedroom 935!
1 bed with a den 1350
2 beds start at 1355
2 bedrooms available now for immediate move in! Don’t wait- Call today before they are gone again!

(RLNE5651826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6150 Alma Rd have any available units?
6150 Alma Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6150 Alma Rd have?
Some of 6150 Alma Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6150 Alma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6150 Alma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6150 Alma Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6150 Alma Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6150 Alma Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6150 Alma Rd offers parking.
Does 6150 Alma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6150 Alma Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6150 Alma Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6150 Alma Rd has a pool.
Does 6150 Alma Rd have accessible units?
No, 6150 Alma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6150 Alma Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6150 Alma Rd has units with dishwashers.

