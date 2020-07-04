6150 Alma Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

NO BREED RESTRICTIONS!

Modern finishes, top notch. uncountable amenities!

4 pools, with Palm Trees! 4 Wellness centers, Elevators, Parking Garage, On Site Convenience store! Beer Garden, Food Trucks come in every few days.

Community events going on all the time.Easy access to 121!

Studios start at 800 !! Phase 4 new studios start at 915!



1 bedroom 935!

1 bed with a den 1350

2 beds start at 1355

2 bedrooms available now for immediate move in! Don’t wait- Call today before they are gone again!



(RLNE5651826)