613 Wild Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great curb appeal and landscaping conveniently located across from community park and pond. Enter to tiled foyer with study or fourth bedroom on the right. Secondary bedrooms and full bath are to the left. Large family room has laminate wood floors and is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has black appliances, including gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Fridge is not included. Private master retreat is located to the back of the home for privacy. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Covered patio and nice size yard for fun times. Application, credit, criminal check required.