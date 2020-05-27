All apartments in McKinney
613 Wild Ridge Drive

Location

613 Wild Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great curb appeal and landscaping conveniently located across from community park and pond. Enter to tiled foyer with study or fourth bedroom on the right. Secondary bedrooms and full bath are to the left. Large family room has laminate wood floors and is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has black appliances, including gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Fridge is not included. Private master retreat is located to the back of the home for privacy. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Covered patio and nice size yard for fun times. Application, credit, criminal check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Wild Ridge Drive have any available units?
613 Wild Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Wild Ridge Drive have?
Some of 613 Wild Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Wild Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Wild Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Wild Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Wild Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 613 Wild Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 613 Wild Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 613 Wild Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Wild Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Wild Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Wild Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Wild Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Wild Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Wild Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Wild Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

