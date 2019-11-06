612 Peterhouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Lovely Single Story on Oversized corner lot. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Wood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Tile and Carpet, Gas Range, Beautiful Cabinets, and Breakfast area looks out to Covered Patio. Separate laundry room Excellent location right in the heart of McKinney.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



