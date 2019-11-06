All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 612 Peterhouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
612 Peterhouse Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 Peterhouse Drive

612 Peterhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

612 Peterhouse Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Lovely Single Story on Oversized corner lot. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Wood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Tile and Carpet, Gas Range, Beautiful Cabinets, and Breakfast area looks out to Covered Patio. Separate laundry room Excellent location right in the heart of McKinney.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Peterhouse Drive have any available units?
612 Peterhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Peterhouse Drive have?
Some of 612 Peterhouse Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Peterhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Peterhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Peterhouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Peterhouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Peterhouse Drive offer parking?
No, 612 Peterhouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 612 Peterhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Peterhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Peterhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Peterhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Peterhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Peterhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Peterhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Peterhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center