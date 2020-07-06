605 Rocky Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great house backs to green belt. Nice neutral colors throughout. Open floorplan with kitchen overlooking living area. Large backyard provides the ideal setting for backyard fun. Master retreat is private and located at the rear of the home. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. The home is in an excellent location near neighborhood schools, retail & restaurants. Pets negotiable with required screening. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.