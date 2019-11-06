6025 Roper Road

Amenities

Gorgeous chic two-story townhome with an impressive master suite fit for royalty. The kitchen, dining and family room form one large living area perfectly suited to hosting family and friends. The kitchen is surrounded by cabinets and countertops along all three walls, making meal prep a breeze. Upstairs, a loft at the top of the staircase leads to the luxurious master suite, which boasts a generously sized sitting area, his and hers walk-in closets and separate vanities. The two additional bedrooms have their own walk-in closets with built-in shelving and a shared full bath. Refrigerator included