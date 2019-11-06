All apartments in McKinney
6025 Roper Road

6025 Roper Road · No Longer Available
Location

6025 Roper Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous chic two-story townhome with an impressive master suite fit for royalty. The kitchen, dining and family room form one large living area perfectly suited to hosting family and friends. The kitchen is surrounded by cabinets and countertops along all three walls, making meal prep a breeze. Upstairs, a loft at the top of the staircase leads to the luxurious master suite, which boasts a generously sized sitting area, his and hers walk-in closets and separate vanities. The two additional bedrooms have their own walk-in closets with built-in shelving and a shared full bath. Refrigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Roper Road have any available units?
6025 Roper Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6025 Roper Road have?
Some of 6025 Roper Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Roper Road currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Roper Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Roper Road pet-friendly?
No, 6025 Roper Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6025 Roper Road offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Roper Road offers parking.
Does 6025 Roper Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Roper Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Roper Road have a pool?
No, 6025 Roper Road does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Roper Road have accessible units?
No, 6025 Roper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Roper Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 Roper Road has units with dishwashers.

