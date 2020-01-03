All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

601 Excalibur Drive

601 Excalibur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Excalibur Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This home is the perfect fit in the secluded Cambridge community boasting generous lots & space between homes. Great entertaining flow front to back for holidays and dinner parties. Neutral colors, wood & tile floors, new carpet, 3 full baths all have double sinks. First floor 14x25-ft master is a retreat with large walk-in closet. Gas fireplace is ready to light up the logs with glowing embers for cold winter nights. Storage galore; check out the 3 attics, all with decking! Added shelving under the stairs & expanded shelving in closets & kitchen pantry. Walking distance to schools & a quick trip to McKinney's newest shopping centers, dining spots, & movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Excalibur Drive have any available units?
601 Excalibur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Excalibur Drive have?
Some of 601 Excalibur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Excalibur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Excalibur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Excalibur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Excalibur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 601 Excalibur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Excalibur Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Excalibur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Excalibur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Excalibur Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Excalibur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Excalibur Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Excalibur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Excalibur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Excalibur Drive has units with dishwashers.

