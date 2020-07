Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

WELL-CARED FOR & clean home. Ceramic tile & carpet throughout. Formal dining rm has a ceiling fan. The family rm features a wbfp with gas starter. The kitchen has a gas stovetop, microwave & convection oven. Utility rm has cabinets. The master ste offers a garden tub, sep shower, sep toilet rm, high & low vanities & spacious WIC. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Garage has extra lights. Covered patio looks out to a nicesized yard with priv fence.