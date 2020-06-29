5917 Spring Hill Drive

Amenities
Ready for immediate move in! One step inside this beautiful home will show the meticulous care that has been taken in maintaining! Soaring ceilings & french doors leading to the office with built-ins great you in the entry way. Large formal living & dining area leads to a spacious eat-in kitchen. The family room has a cozy fireplace & more built ins. The master suite has a dedicated reading or lounge area, along with a large master bath! Large multi-purpose media room upstairs along with the remaining 3 bedrooms. The HOA dues are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and added to rent. $2450 (base rent) + $63 (annual HOA fee is $755; divided by 12) = $2513 total monthly payment.