5917 Spring Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace media room

Ready for immediate move in! One step inside this beautiful home will show the meticulous care that has been taken in maintaining! Soaring ceilings & french doors leading to the office with built-ins great you in the entry way. Large formal living & dining area leads to a spacious eat-in kitchen. The family room has a cozy fireplace & more built ins. The master suite has a dedicated reading or lounge area, along with a large master bath! Large multi-purpose media room upstairs along with the remaining 3 bedrooms. The HOA dues are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and added to rent. $2450 (base rent) + $63 (annual HOA fee is $755; divided by 12) = $2513 total monthly payment.