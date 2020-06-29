All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:12 PM

5917 Spring Hill Drive

5917 Spring Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Spring Hill Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
Ready for immediate move in! One step inside this beautiful home will show the meticulous care that has been taken in maintaining! Soaring ceilings & french doors leading to the office with built-ins great you in the entry way. Large formal living & dining area leads to a spacious eat-in kitchen. The family room has a cozy fireplace & more built ins. The master suite has a dedicated reading or lounge area, along with a large master bath! Large multi-purpose media room upstairs along with the remaining 3 bedrooms. The HOA dues are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and added to rent. $2450 (base rent) + $63 (annual HOA fee is $755; divided by 12) = $2513 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 Spring Hill Drive have any available units?
5917 Spring Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 Spring Hill Drive have?
Some of 5917 Spring Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 Spring Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Spring Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Spring Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5917 Spring Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5917 Spring Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5917 Spring Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 5917 Spring Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Spring Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Spring Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 5917 Spring Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Spring Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5917 Spring Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Spring Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 Spring Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

