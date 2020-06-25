All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5910 Spring Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5910 Spring Hill Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:12 PM

5910 Spring Hill Drive

5910 Spring Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5910 Spring Hill Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Welcome home to this charming 4-3 home, yard maintenance included! Upon entry, you are greeted by 20 ft ceilings w crown molding in the foyer and stacked formal, w 2 story windows that allow in plenty of natural light. Entertaining is no problem with these well appointed living areas. This kitchen will please any chef. Master retreat boasts crown molding, bay window with sitting area, walk in closest, dual vanity with plenty of counter space, jetted tub and don't forget the magnificent frameless shower perfect for unwinding from those long days. The options are limitless in the living area upstairs...TV room, pool table, playroom, what fits your lifestyle?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Spring Hill Drive have any available units?
5910 Spring Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 Spring Hill Drive have?
Some of 5910 Spring Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Spring Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Spring Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Spring Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5910 Spring Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5910 Spring Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5910 Spring Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 5910 Spring Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Spring Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Spring Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 5910 Spring Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5910 Spring Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5910 Spring Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Spring Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Spring Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center