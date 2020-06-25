5910 Spring Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool table fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Welcome home to this charming 4-3 home, yard maintenance included! Upon entry, you are greeted by 20 ft ceilings w crown molding in the foyer and stacked formal, w 2 story windows that allow in plenty of natural light. Entertaining is no problem with these well appointed living areas. This kitchen will please any chef. Master retreat boasts crown molding, bay window with sitting area, walk in closest, dual vanity with plenty of counter space, jetted tub and don't forget the magnificent frameless shower perfect for unwinding from those long days. The options are limitless in the living area upstairs...TV room, pool table, playroom, what fits your lifestyle?