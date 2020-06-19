5832 Pebble Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully Updated McKinney home, on a large corner lot, with a spacious kitchen and family room overlooking the large corner back yard. Recent updates include freshly painted most rooms, Engineered hardwood flooring, Granite kitchen countertops, Freshly stained 8 foot privacy fencing, Bonus rooms include a study or office in front of the home, and a great flex room could be a game room or hobby room situated between the bedrooms. Leasee Must go thru Home Partners of America program only.