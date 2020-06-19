All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5832 Pebble Ridge Drive

5832 Pebble Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Pebble Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated McKinney home, on a large corner lot, with a spacious kitchen and family room overlooking the large corner back yard. Recent updates include freshly painted most rooms, Engineered hardwood flooring, Granite kitchen countertops, Freshly stained 8 foot privacy fencing, Bonus rooms include a study or office in front of the home, and a great flex room could be a game room or hobby room situated between the bedrooms. Leasee Must go thru Home Partners of America program only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive have any available units?
5832 Pebble Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Pebble Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5832 Pebble Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

