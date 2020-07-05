5820 Fremont Drive

Amenities

Built in 2016! 3 Bed room, 1 study room, 1 formal dinning room. One story home in the highly desired Prosper School District. Beautiful high ceiling throughout entire house, spacious kitchen with granite California island, gas cooking top, walk-in pantry. Family room with fire place, cover patio with big back yard. Large Master Suite with a separate sitting area. Master bath with granite double sinks, extra-large shower, a large walk-in closet. A green belt along its outskirts. 3 car garages. This home is a MUST SEE, close to shops, restaurants, and minutes from 121, DNT, and 380.