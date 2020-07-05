All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5820 Fremont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5820 Fremont Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM

5820 Fremont Drive

5820 Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5820 Fremont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2016! 3 Bed room, 1 study room, 1 formal dinning room. One story home in the highly desired Prosper School District. Beautiful high ceiling throughout entire house, spacious kitchen with granite California island, gas cooking top, walk-in pantry. Family room with fire place, cover patio with big back yard. Large Master Suite with a separate sitting area. Master bath with granite double sinks, extra-large shower, a large walk-in closet. A green belt along its outskirts. 3 car garages. This home is a MUST SEE, close to shops, restaurants, and minutes from 121, DNT, and 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Fremont Drive have any available units?
5820 Fremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Fremont Drive have?
Some of 5820 Fremont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Fremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Fremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Fremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5820 Fremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5820 Fremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Fremont Drive offers parking.
Does 5820 Fremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Fremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Fremont Drive have a pool?
No, 5820 Fremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Fremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5820 Fremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Fremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 Fremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center