5817 vineyard Ln
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:27 AM

5817 vineyard Ln

5817 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5817 Vineyard Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Home (McKinney) - Property Id: 128151

Beautiful one story, 3 bedroom and 2 bath house, with a formal dining room, living room and study room. Located in the sought after Eldorado Heights subdivision, close to schools, parks, pools, library, recreation center, shopping & highways (121, 75). House has an open, split bedroom floor plan. It's well lighted. vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom and bath, shower and dual sinks. Renovated with new paint, laminate floors, new appliances,water heater, patio door, windows, and many more. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and tenant screening.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128151
Property Id 128151

(RLNE4941781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

