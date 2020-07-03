5817 vineyard Ln

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Home (McKinney) - Property Id: 128151
Beautiful one story, 3 bedroom and 2 bath house, with a formal dining room, living room and study room. Located in the sought after Eldorado Heights subdivision, close to schools, parks, pools, library, recreation center, shopping & highways (121, 75). House has an open, split bedroom floor plan. It's well lighted. vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom and bath, shower and dual sinks. Renovated with new paint, laminate floors, new appliances,water heater, patio door, windows, and many more. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and tenant screening.
