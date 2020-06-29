5801 Broken Spur

Amenities

Beautiful one story home with 4 bdrm, 2 bath located in Saddle Club at McKinney Ranch in Allen ISD! Kitchen with granite counters, an island, and a breakfast area that overlooks the dining room and the living room with fireplace. New vinyl plank floor in hall, formal dining, family room, and one of the guest room which can be used as a study. Large Covered patio for family entertainment. Amenities of Saddle Club at McKinney Ranch including a community pool and clubhouse. Quick commute to 121 and 75.