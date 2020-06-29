All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5801 Broken Spur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5801 Broken Spur

5801 Broken Spr · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Broken Spr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful one story home with 4 bdrm, 2 bath located in Saddle Club at McKinney Ranch in Allen ISD! Kitchen with granite counters, an island, and a breakfast area that overlooks the dining room and the living room with fireplace. New vinyl plank floor in hall, formal dining, family room, and one of the guest room which can be used as a study. Large Covered patio for family entertainment. Amenities of Saddle Club at McKinney Ranch including a community pool and clubhouse. Quick commute to 121 and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Broken Spur have any available units?
5801 Broken Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Broken Spur have?
Some of 5801 Broken Spur's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Broken Spur currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Broken Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Broken Spur pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Broken Spur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5801 Broken Spur offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Broken Spur offers parking.
Does 5801 Broken Spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Broken Spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Broken Spur have a pool?
Yes, 5801 Broken Spur has a pool.
Does 5801 Broken Spur have accessible units?
No, 5801 Broken Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Broken Spur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Broken Spur has units with dishwashers.

