Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great 2-story 2005 Ashton Built Single Family House in the Prestigious Brookstone Community. Vaulted Foyer and Elevated Ceilings in the living rooms. Features 5 Bedroom, 3 living space downstairs, 1 game room upstairs with total of 3300 sq ft. Master Down. Gourmet Kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Garden tub with separate shower. Priced below market. All dimension of rooms and garage are approximate.