Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brightly open floor plan , newly installed laminate floor in living and master room. Kitchen has breakfast bar views to living and breakfast room. 5th bedroom upstairs could be 3rd living area. Master BR down stair over looks the back yard. short distance to hwy 121 & 75 shops, restaurants and entertainment. Buyer to verify all info.