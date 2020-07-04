All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:11 AM

5725 Fremont

5725 Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5725 Fremont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Prestigious Prosper ISD! Beautiful one story home located in the sought after Robinson Ridge community along the greenbelt with 3 beds, a flex room, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. Large back yard!Upgraded granite counters in kitchen, large covered patio. Community pool, playground, covered picnic & spray pavilion & catch & release pond surrounded by walking trails. Only 10 min from Allen Outlets, Cabelas & 5 min. away from The Historic and Popular, McKinney Square! Within short driving distance to Plano and Frisco. Next door to Baylor Hospital!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 Fremont have any available units?
5725 Fremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5725 Fremont have?
Some of 5725 Fremont's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Fremont pet-friendly?
No, 5725 Fremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5725 Fremont offer parking?
Yes, 5725 Fremont offers parking.
Does 5725 Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 Fremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Fremont have a pool?
Yes, 5725 Fremont has a pool.
Does 5725 Fremont have accessible units?
No, 5725 Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 Fremont has units with dishwashers.

