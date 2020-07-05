5725 Demi Sec Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Great Location in new subdivision with easy access to SRT and 75! This brand new single story, 3 bedroom is waiting for you to be the first to make it home. The large kitchen and very spacious breakfast nook open into the large family room creating a great space for daily family life. A separate formal dining room is ideal for those special occasions. The master suite is separate from the other 2 bedrooms and includes a large walk in closet and a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, enclosed toilet.