All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5725 Demi Sec Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5725 Demi Sec Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5725 Demi Sec Drive

5725 Demi Sec Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5725 Demi Sec Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Great Location in new subdivision with easy access to SRT and 75! This brand new single story, 3 bedroom is waiting for you to be the first to make it home. The large kitchen and very spacious breakfast nook open into the large family room creating a great space for daily family life. A separate formal dining room is ideal for those special occasions. The master suite is separate from the other 2 bedrooms and includes a large walk in closet and a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, enclosed toilet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 Demi Sec Drive have any available units?
5725 Demi Sec Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5725 Demi Sec Drive have?
Some of 5725 Demi Sec Drive's amenities include new construction, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 Demi Sec Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Demi Sec Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Demi Sec Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5725 Demi Sec Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5725 Demi Sec Drive offer parking?
No, 5725 Demi Sec Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5725 Demi Sec Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5725 Demi Sec Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Demi Sec Drive have a pool?
No, 5725 Demi Sec Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5725 Demi Sec Drive have accessible units?
No, 5725 Demi Sec Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Demi Sec Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5725 Demi Sec Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center