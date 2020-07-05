5725 Demi Sec Drive

Amenities
Great Location in new subdivision with easy access to SRT and 75! This brand new single story, 3 bedroom is waiting for you to be the first to make it home. The large kitchen and very spacious breakfast nook open into the large family room creating a great space for daily family life. A separate formal dining room is ideal for those special occasions. The master suite is separate from the other 2 bedrooms and includes a large walk in closet and a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, enclosed toilet.