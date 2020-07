Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace media room

NEW!!!!! Wonderful 2 story house in Allen ISD. Living space across 5 Bed rooms with 4 full Baths, Formal Dining, Executive Study where 3 Bed rooms with 2 full baths, Game and Media rooms are located in upstairs. Second bedroom is conveniently located on first floor for guests. Large Kitchen has island in the center. Spacious family room has window light and cozy corner fireplace. Private master suite located at the rear of the home with a beautiful bath and massive walk-in closet.