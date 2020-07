Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

Recently updated 2 story home with open floor plan. 5 bedrooms, master down, 3.5 baths, plus study, den game room and 5th Bedroom can be used as another master bed or media room. New hardwood floors downstairs , granite counter tops , tile in kitchen and all baths .Newly painted kitchen cabinets , all new stainless steel appliances 2017. This home is ready for your family to move in. Less than two miles to Hwy 121 and 75.