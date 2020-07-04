All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:52 AM

5705 Eureka Bend

5705 Eureka Bend · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Eureka Bend, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2017 updated home in convenient McKinney location! Wood floors in main living areas, decorator light fixtures. Contemporary kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42in cabinets, smooth top electric range & more. Family room has vaulted ceiling & corner fireplace, plus large windows to the backyard for lots of natural light. Master is down with sitting area and updated bath: granite counters, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Upstairs are a large game room and 3 bedrooms plus one full bath. Covered porch in backyard. Less than 2 miles to 121 and 75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Eureka Bend have any available units?
5705 Eureka Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Eureka Bend have?
Some of 5705 Eureka Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Eureka Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Eureka Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Eureka Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5705 Eureka Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5705 Eureka Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5705 Eureka Bend offers parking.
Does 5705 Eureka Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Eureka Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Eureka Bend have a pool?
No, 5705 Eureka Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Eureka Bend have accessible units?
No, 5705 Eureka Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Eureka Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 Eureka Bend has units with dishwashers.

