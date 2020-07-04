5705 Eureka Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2017 updated home in convenient McKinney location! Wood floors in main living areas, decorator light fixtures. Contemporary kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42in cabinets, smooth top electric range & more. Family room has vaulted ceiling & corner fireplace, plus large windows to the backyard for lots of natural light. Master is down with sitting area and updated bath: granite counters, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Upstairs are a large game room and 3 bedrooms plus one full bath. Covered porch in backyard. Less than 2 miles to 121 and 75