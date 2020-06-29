5701 Quicksilver Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Welcome to Brookstone! This amazing corner lot home is a stones throw to the neighborhood pool, playground, trails and walking distance to elementary school. Coupled with easy access to 121, shopping and restaurants, look no further for location, location, location. The office, dining and living rooms have beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counters, gas range, large island, breakfast area, walk in pantry and second pantry. Laundry room has room for extra fridge. Welcome guests to the downstairs suite while master and 3 more bedrooms, media and game rooms are located upstairs. Plenty of storage with 12x10 master closet. Enjoy outdoor entertaining under the large covered patio and large yard.