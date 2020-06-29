All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5701 Quicksilver Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5701 Quicksilver Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM

5701 Quicksilver Drive

5701 Quicksilver Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5701 Quicksilver Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to Brookstone! This amazing corner lot home is a stones throw to the neighborhood pool, playground, trails and walking distance to elementary school. Coupled with easy access to 121, shopping and restaurants, look no further for location, location, location. The office, dining and living rooms have beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counters, gas range, large island, breakfast area, walk in pantry and second pantry. Laundry room has room for extra fridge. Welcome guests to the downstairs suite while master and 3 more bedrooms, media and game rooms are located upstairs. Plenty of storage with 12x10 master closet. Enjoy outdoor entertaining under the large covered patio and large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Quicksilver Drive have any available units?
5701 Quicksilver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Quicksilver Drive have?
Some of 5701 Quicksilver Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Quicksilver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Quicksilver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Quicksilver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5701 Quicksilver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5701 Quicksilver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5701 Quicksilver Drive offers parking.
Does 5701 Quicksilver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Quicksilver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Quicksilver Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5701 Quicksilver Drive has a pool.
Does 5701 Quicksilver Drive have accessible units?
No, 5701 Quicksilver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Quicksilver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 Quicksilver Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center