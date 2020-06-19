5700 Broken Spur

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

At last! Stunning 1-story home on an oversized corner lot in Saddle Club! Inviting front porch and study with wood floors and french doors. Study Can be the 4th bedroom. Entertainers kitchen with granite countertops, under-mount stainless sink, custom 42in cabinets, island, and gas cooktop. Relax in your private master suite with wood floors and a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Oversized laundry room. Enjoy barbecues on the dual covered back patios plus a large grass area