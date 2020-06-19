All apartments in McKinney
5700 Broken Spur
5700 Broken Spur

5700 Broken Spur · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Broken Spur, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
At last! Stunning 1-story home on an oversized corner lot in Saddle Club! Inviting front porch and study with wood floors and french doors. Study Can be the 4th bedroom. Entertainers kitchen with granite countertops, under-mount stainless sink, custom 42in cabinets, island, and gas cooktop. Relax in your private master suite with wood floors and a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Oversized laundry room. Enjoy barbecues on the dual covered back patios plus a large grass area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Broken Spur have any available units?
5700 Broken Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Broken Spur have?
Some of 5700 Broken Spur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Broken Spur currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Broken Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Broken Spur pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Broken Spur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5700 Broken Spur offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Broken Spur offers parking.
Does 5700 Broken Spur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 Broken Spur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Broken Spur have a pool?
No, 5700 Broken Spur does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Broken Spur have accessible units?
No, 5700 Broken Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Broken Spur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Broken Spur has units with dishwashers.

