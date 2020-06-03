All apartments in McKinney
5625 Barrique Boulevard
5625 Barrique Boulevard

5625 Barique Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Barique Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Allen ISD! Large kitchen with a walk in pantry, open to the breakfast nook and family room. Spacious master bathroom downstairs with dual vanities, a bench seat in the shower, linen closet, and a wide garden tub. The upstairs is just as enticing with a large game room and large secondary bedrooms. Washer Dryer and refrigerator are included.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Barrique Boulevard have any available units?
5625 Barrique Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 Barrique Boulevard have?
Some of 5625 Barrique Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 Barrique Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Barrique Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Barrique Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5625 Barrique Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5625 Barrique Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5625 Barrique Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5625 Barrique Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 Barrique Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Barrique Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5625 Barrique Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Barrique Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5625 Barrique Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Barrique Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 Barrique Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

