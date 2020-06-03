5625 Barrique Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Beautiful home in Allen ISD! Large kitchen with a walk in pantry, open to the breakfast nook and family room. Spacious master bathroom downstairs with dual vanities, a bench seat in the shower, linen closet, and a wide garden tub. The upstairs is just as enticing with a large game room and large secondary bedrooms. Washer Dryer and refrigerator are included.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.