5616 Amphora Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5616 Amphora Avenue

5616 Amphora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Amphora Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Stunning two story home which includes numerous upgrades. The foyer has high ceilings and you will pass a spacious study with french doors and hardwood flooring. The family room, kitchen and breakfast area are open. The kitchen features stainless steel built in appliances with double ovens, 36 inch gas cooktop, woodhood, and 42 inch cabinets. Family room has hardwood flooring throughout with a beautiful cozy fireplace. The large oversized master bedroom has a bay window that can be used as a sitting area. High ceilings in the family room with an open
stair case with wrought iron spindles. Large gameroom and media room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Amphora Avenue have any available units?
5616 Amphora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Amphora Avenue have?
Some of 5616 Amphora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Amphora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Amphora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Amphora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Amphora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5616 Amphora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Amphora Avenue offers parking.
Does 5616 Amphora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Amphora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Amphora Avenue have a pool?
No, 5616 Amphora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Amphora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5616 Amphora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Amphora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 Amphora Avenue has units with dishwashers.

