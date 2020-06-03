All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

5613 Turtle Way

5613 Turtle Way · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Turtle Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Location! Location! Location! Nestled in Stone Brooke Crossing between private neighborhood park, pool, and playground just down the street! Walking distance to Dowell Middle School and Boyd High School! Large open living room greets you upon entry featuring NEW carpet, fireplace centerpiece, and plenty of room to entertain! Breakfast area flows seamlessly to your large eat-in kitchen featuring PLENTY of storage and c-top space! Over-sized Master with adjoining on-suite bath featuring separate tub-shower combo. All bedrooms are a great size! Back patio looks out over fenced-in yard - great space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Turtle Way have any available units?
5613 Turtle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 Turtle Way have?
Some of 5613 Turtle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Turtle Way currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Turtle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Turtle Way pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Turtle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5613 Turtle Way offer parking?
No, 5613 Turtle Way does not offer parking.
Does 5613 Turtle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Turtle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Turtle Way have a pool?
Yes, 5613 Turtle Way has a pool.
Does 5613 Turtle Way have accessible units?
No, 5613 Turtle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Turtle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 Turtle Way has units with dishwashers.

