5613 Turtle Way

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground fireplace carpet

Location! Location! Location! Nestled in Stone Brooke Crossing between private neighborhood park, pool, and playground just down the street! Walking distance to Dowell Middle School and Boyd High School! Large open living room greets you upon entry featuring NEW carpet, fireplace centerpiece, and plenty of room to entertain! Breakfast area flows seamlessly to your large eat-in kitchen featuring PLENTY of storage and c-top space! Over-sized Master with adjoining on-suite bath featuring separate tub-shower combo. All bedrooms are a great size! Back patio looks out over fenced-in yard - great space!