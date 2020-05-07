5609 Fremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Sits on a huge corner lot for privacy and lots of space! 4 bedrooms, a formal dining, family room with sloped ceiling, large game room overlooking family room and spacious secondary rooms. Wood floors in entry, formal dining and family room. Master bedroom has high ceilings, a gorgeous master bath with deco accents dual sinks and walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet storage. Enjoy your huge backyard with a cover patio! Photos are from when home was brand New.