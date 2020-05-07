All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5609 Fremont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5609 Fremont
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

5609 Fremont

5609 Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5609 Fremont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Sits on a huge corner lot for privacy and lots of space! 4 bedrooms, a formal dining, family room with sloped ceiling, large game room overlooking family room and spacious secondary rooms. Wood floors in entry, formal dining and family room. Master bedroom has high ceilings, a gorgeous master bath with deco accents dual sinks and walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet storage. Enjoy your huge backyard with a cover patio! Photos are from when home was brand New.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Fremont have any available units?
5609 Fremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Fremont have?
Some of 5609 Fremont's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Fremont pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Fremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5609 Fremont offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Fremont offers parking.
Does 5609 Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Fremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Fremont have a pool?
No, 5609 Fremont does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Fremont have accessible units?
No, 5609 Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 Fremont has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center