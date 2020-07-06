All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
5604 Fox Chase Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5604 Fox Chase Lane

5604 Fox Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Fox Chase Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Have you ever wondered what a professional designer would do with a great house? This beauty has great updates and designs from a professional interior designer. Check out this perfect open 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom floor plan. This home boast hand scraped wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry throughout, designer paints, designer fixtures, wood plantation shutters, stone fireplace, a custom built in office. Gourmet kitchen includes beautiful custom light fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and GAS cook top and oven. The master suite is Custom Built built for Royalty! HUGE master closet with sitting room and even a has place for your wine. LARGE back yard. with a GREEN BELT behind it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Fox Chase Lane have any available units?
5604 Fox Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5604 Fox Chase Lane have?
Some of 5604 Fox Chase Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 Fox Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Fox Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Fox Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Fox Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5604 Fox Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 5604 Fox Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5604 Fox Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Fox Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Fox Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 5604 Fox Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Fox Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 5604 Fox Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Fox Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 Fox Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.

