5604 Fox Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Have you ever wondered what a professional designer would do with a great house? This beauty has great updates and designs from a professional interior designer. Check out this perfect open 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom floor plan. This home boast hand scraped wood flooring, custom wood cabinetry throughout, designer paints, designer fixtures, wood plantation shutters, stone fireplace, a custom built in office. Gourmet kitchen includes beautiful custom light fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and GAS cook top and oven. The master suite is Custom Built built for Royalty! HUGE master closet with sitting room and even a has place for your wine. LARGE back yard. with a GREEN BELT behind it.