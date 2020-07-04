5601 Soapberry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to Pecan Park,Mckinney within the highly acclaimed Allen ISD! This beautiful home is situated on a large corner lot with a spacious park steps away for you & the family to enjoy. Your family will have access to the great community amenities such as, pool, jogging trails, pond & bike path. Have some fun picking Pecans & making a delicious pecan pie! This home has a great floor plan with a dream kitchen that opens to the living room with fireplace and lots of windows which brings in all the beautiful natural light. Master suite & additional bedroom or office located on first floor, upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, loft & full bathroom.