McKinney, TX
5529 Bentrose Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

5529 Bentrose Drive

5529 Bentrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Bentrose Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL McKinney home with Allen ISD has more than anything a family needs with Huge gourmet Kitchen opening into Family room with large 22 ft Fireplace, hand scrapped hardwood floor, covered Front Porch and Back Patio with stone work and Outdoor Kitchen, 2.5 Garage and plenty of backyard space. Downstairs: Huge Master suite and a 2nd Bed room along with Formal Living, Formal Dining, Family room, Chef's Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Laundr room, and a full guest Bath room are downstairs. Upstairs: A large Media room, Game room, 3rd and 4th Bed rooms are upstairs with 2 bath rooms, one shared off the game room and one an on-suite with a bed room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 Bentrose Drive have any available units?
5529 Bentrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 Bentrose Drive have?
Some of 5529 Bentrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 Bentrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5529 Bentrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 Bentrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5529 Bentrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5529 Bentrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5529 Bentrose Drive offers parking.
Does 5529 Bentrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 Bentrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 Bentrose Drive have a pool?
No, 5529 Bentrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5529 Bentrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 5529 Bentrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 Bentrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5529 Bentrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

