5529 Bentrose Drive

BEAUTIFUL McKinney home with Allen ISD has more than anything a family needs with Huge gourmet Kitchen opening into Family room with large 22 ft Fireplace, hand scrapped hardwood floor, covered Front Porch and Back Patio with stone work and Outdoor Kitchen, 2.5 Garage and plenty of backyard space. Downstairs: Huge Master suite and a 2nd Bed room along with Formal Living, Formal Dining, Family room, Chef's Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Laundr room, and a full guest Bath room are downstairs. Upstairs: A large Media room, Game room, 3rd and 4th Bed rooms are upstairs with 2 bath rooms, one shared off the game room and one an on-suite with a bed room.