5517 Centeridge Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Cozy 3 bedroom home with an office in the Robinson Ridge neighborhood. Clean home with split bedrooms, arched walkways, and nice open family room, kitchen & breakfast area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, oversized island, dark cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. Rest up on the comfortable back porch in the private backyard or feel free to walk around the friendly community that features community pool, playground and a catch and release pond surrounded by walking trails. Regrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included with this lease.