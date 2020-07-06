5517 Centeridge Lane

Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom home with an office in the Robinson Ridge neighborhood. Clean home with split bedrooms, arched walkways, and nice open family room, kitchen & breakfast area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, oversized island, dark cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. Rest up on the comfortable back porch in the private backyard or feel free to walk around the friendly community that features community pool, playground and a catch and release pond surrounded by walking trails. Regrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included with this lease.