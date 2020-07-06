All apartments in McKinney
5517 Centeridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5517 Centeridge Lane

5517 Centeridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5517 Centeridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom home with an office in the Robinson Ridge neighborhood. Clean home with split bedrooms, arched walkways, and nice open family room, kitchen & breakfast area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, oversized island, dark cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. Rest up on the comfortable back porch in the private backyard or feel free to walk around the friendly community that features community pool, playground and a catch and release pond surrounded by walking trails. Regrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included with this lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Centeridge Lane have any available units?
5517 Centeridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Centeridge Lane have?
Some of 5517 Centeridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Centeridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Centeridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Centeridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Centeridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5517 Centeridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Centeridge Lane offers parking.
Does 5517 Centeridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 Centeridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Centeridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5517 Centeridge Lane has a pool.
Does 5517 Centeridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5517 Centeridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Centeridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Centeridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

