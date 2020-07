Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful house, stainless stove, quality laminate floor though out the house and new roof. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas plus a nice office. Big master bedroom is split with other 2 bedrooms. Good open floor plan, big living area and nice kitchen with kitchen island. The house is located in a sought after neighborhood, with easy access to Highway 121 and shopping.