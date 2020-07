Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is it! Spacious home perfect for large family features five full bedrooms and bathrooms! Gourmet kitchen with large island, granite counters, stainless appliances, double ovens, gas stove, and butlers pantry. Walk in pantry too! Two living areas for entertaining plus a study. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Covered patio is great for hosting parties. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay with home.