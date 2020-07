Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Beautiful Megatel Home Built in 2016 - Gorgeous Tile floors - Granite Counters in Kitchen - Isolated Master Suite in back right of home - All Bedrooms Downstairs - Large Living Area and Full Bathroom Upstairs (Could be used as a Large 4th Bedroom of needed - Office could also be used as Nursery or Bedroom if needed - This is a MUST SEE! - COVID-19 Restrictions Apply - Either wear booties (agent furnished) or take off shoes inside front door - NAR requires all to wear masks (agent furnished)