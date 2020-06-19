All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:20 AM

5428 Crystal Court

5428 Crystal Court · No Longer Available
Location

5428 Crystal Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY! This immaculate property is ready for immediate move in! High ceilings, open floor plan, and neutral paint scheme, and warm wood floors in the living area create a welcoming environment. Island kitchen with bar seating as well as kitchen nook for extra seating in addition to the formal dining area. Spacious master bedroom and an equally impressive master bathroom with dual sinks, deep sit in tub, and frameless glass shower. This property will not last long, MOVE IN TODAY! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1895 (base rent) + $38 (annual HOA fee is $460; divided by 12 = $38) = $1933.00 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Crystal Court have any available units?
5428 Crystal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Crystal Court have?
Some of 5428 Crystal Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Crystal Court currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Crystal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Crystal Court pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Crystal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5428 Crystal Court offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Crystal Court offers parking.
Does 5428 Crystal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Crystal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Crystal Court have a pool?
No, 5428 Crystal Court does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Crystal Court have accessible units?
No, 5428 Crystal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Crystal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 Crystal Court has units with dishwashers.

