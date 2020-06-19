5428 Crystal Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN TODAY! This immaculate property is ready for immediate move in! High ceilings, open floor plan, and neutral paint scheme, and warm wood floors in the living area create a welcoming environment. Island kitchen with bar seating as well as kitchen nook for extra seating in addition to the formal dining area. Spacious master bedroom and an equally impressive master bathroom with dual sinks, deep sit in tub, and frameless glass shower. This property will not last long, MOVE IN TODAY! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1895 (base rent) + $38 (annual HOA fee is $460; divided by 12 = $38) = $1933.00 total monthly payment.