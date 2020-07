Amenities

Don't Miss it.Lovely house with a perfect lake view. It is zoned to Prosper ISD and is located off of HWY 380 in close proximity to Baylor hospital. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom, down stair had upgrated with woodfloor . A nice fire place in the family room.Saparate kitchen and dining room. all bedrooms in upstair .Community offers and not limited to Lake, park, playground, pool and recreational area.