Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5421 N Briar Ridge Circle
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:57 AM

5421 N Briar Ridge Circle

5421 North Briar Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5421 North Briar Ridge Circle, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Cozy, Open, well kept. Can't ask for more than this. Beautiful home with plenty of space to entertain. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite with plenty of natural light. Backyard has a beautiful covered patio with a very great size yard. Updated bathroom with stand-alone tub and gorgeous shower. This one definitely checks all the boxes. Owners are also open to OWNER FINANCED or LEASE to OWN. Don't miss out! Come Tour this Home! Pet deposit are $250 per pet. Monthly pet fee is $50 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle have any available units?
5421 N Briar Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle have?
Some of 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5421 N Briar Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 N Briar Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

