5421 N Briar Ridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Cozy, Open, well kept. Can't ask for more than this. Beautiful home with plenty of space to entertain. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite with plenty of natural light. Backyard has a beautiful covered patio with a very great size yard. Updated bathroom with stand-alone tub and gorgeous shower. This one definitely checks all the boxes. Owners are also open to OWNER FINANCED or LEASE to OWN. Don't miss out! Come Tour this Home! Pet deposit are $250 per pet. Monthly pet fee is $50 per pet.