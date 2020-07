Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Now Vacant! 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas, 3 Car Garage. Light, bright & open floor plan is great for entertaining. Main living area is open to kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen has extra storage with a butler's pantry. The breakfast area views the patio. Hardwoods in downstairs living areas and downstairs master bedroom. Huge master closet space, don't we all wish we had that closet space. Generous upstairs living area. Three bedrooms upstairs.