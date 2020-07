Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in Stone Brooke Crossing. Open Kitchen has granite counter tops, and marble backsplash. Study could be a 4th bedroom if needed. Large, fenced back yard for entertaining. Very cute and ready for immediate move in. No pets please. Visit web site for online application, status and instructions.