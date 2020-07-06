5417 Hampshire Drive

Amenities
A lovely 2-story, brick, 4 bedroom home with covered porch in the front. Private backyard with patio. Large kitchen with island opens to a cozy living area with a gas fireplace. A Study and two living areas downstairs. Master Batheroom has a his and hers closets. Hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Game Room and Media Room upstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs including a Jack and Jill bath for two of the bedrooms
Move-in ready. Walking distance to the elementary school. Close to shopping and restaurants.