All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5417 Hampshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5417 Hampshire Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

5417 Hampshire Drive

5417 Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5417 Hampshire Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
A lovely 2-story, brick, 4 bedroom home with covered porch in the front. Private backyard with patio. Large kitchen with island opens to a cozy living area with a gas fireplace. A Study and two living areas downstairs. Master Batheroom has a his and hers closets. Hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Game Room and Media Room upstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs including a Jack and Jill bath for two of the bedrooms
Move-in ready. Walking distance to the elementary school. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Hampshire Drive have any available units?
5417 Hampshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Hampshire Drive have?
Some of 5417 Hampshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Hampshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Hampshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Hampshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Hampshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5417 Hampshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5417 Hampshire Drive offers parking.
Does 5417 Hampshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Hampshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Hampshire Drive have a pool?
No, 5417 Hampshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Hampshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5417 Hampshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Hampshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Hampshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center