5413 Fringetree Drive

INCREDIBLE FLOOR PLAN IN SOUGHT AFTER HEATHERWOOD MCKINNEY NEIGHBORHOOD AND PROSPER ISD. Roomy office located in front of house away from main living areas. Large living room open to a top knotch cool tone kitchen with huge island, stainless appliances, granite counters and walk in pantry. Exceptional master suite has bay window with space for seating to curl up with a book. Master bath has large-scale shower and deep tub w dual sinks. Upstairs are 3 great size bedrooms w 2 full size baths as well as great entertaining areas in game room and media room. Nice flat backyard with plenty of room for kids and pets or build your dream pool. Oversized garage with extra 10' deep space for workshop. Walk to Elementary