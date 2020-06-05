All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

5413 Fringetree Drive

5413 Fringetree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Fringetree Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
INCREDIBLE FLOOR PLAN IN SOUGHT AFTER HEATHERWOOD MCKINNEY NEIGHBORHOOD AND PROSPER ISD. Roomy office located in front of house away from main living areas. Large living room open to a top knotch cool tone kitchen with huge island, stainless appliances, granite counters and walk in pantry. Exceptional master suite has bay window with space for seating to curl up with a book. Master bath has large-scale shower and deep tub w dual sinks. Upstairs are 3 great size bedrooms w 2 full size baths as well as great entertaining areas in game room and media room. Nice flat backyard with plenty of room for kids and pets or build your dream pool. Oversized garage with extra 10' deep space for workshop. Walk to Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Fringetree Drive have any available units?
5413 Fringetree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 Fringetree Drive have?
Some of 5413 Fringetree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Fringetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Fringetree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Fringetree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 Fringetree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5413 Fringetree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5413 Fringetree Drive offers parking.
Does 5413 Fringetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Fringetree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Fringetree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5413 Fringetree Drive has a pool.
Does 5413 Fringetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 5413 Fringetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Fringetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Fringetree Drive has units with dishwashers.

